From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State on Thursday won the 8th edition of the National Quiz Competition on Legislature and Democracy, South East Zonal competition.

The State through a mission school, St. Theresa’s College, Nsukka, beat the other four states in the zone to win the competition organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.

Enugu State by the victory will now represent the South East geopolitical zone at the grand finale in Abuja this month.

At the keenly contested quiz, Ebonyi State came second, Anambra State came third while Imo and Abịa took fourth and fifth positions, respectively.