The Enugu State government has directed that all bank accounts belonging to the government be frozen with immediate effect until further notice.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

According to him, the directive takes effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

“Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby, direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect, till further notice,” the statement reads.