From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Operatives of Nsukka Neighborhood Watch in conjunction with other security agencies have arrested two suspected kidnappers along the dreaded Enugu-Ugwogo-Opi expressway.

The Chief Press Secretary to Nsukka Local Government, Ejike Okpe, made this known in a statement.

He said that “the combined forces of Nsukka LGA Neighbourhood Watch, Nsukka LGA Rapid Response Squad and their Forests Guards counterparts, today, Sunday, July 2, 2023, arrested two suspected kidnappers.

“The suspects who have been handed over to the police are currently cooperating with the men of law.

“It is believed that through them, their accomplices, cohorts and gang members would be tracked down.

When contacted, police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe promised to get back to the reporter. He was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.