Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo in Ezeagu Local Government Area has embraced the local chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to enhance the security situation in the area.

Rector of the institution, Prof Cletus Akubuilo, who was recently, offered automatic membership of PCRC when a delegation of the body paid him a courtesy visit, said though, the polytechnic community had been very peaceful, there was need to take necessary steps to sustain the trend.

He declared the readiness of the institution to collaborate with the organization and other security agencies in engendering a conducive environment where people go about their businesses without molestation; adding that his administration would not condone any form of vices including cultism and drug abuse.

Leader of the delegation, Mr. Simon Udebunu gave a little background of the PCRC since its formation 1984, ostensibly to bridge the communication and relationship gap between the Nigeria Police and the public.

Before now, “there had existed a frosty relationship between the police and the public. It was so bad that people took to their heels on the sight of a police man”, Udebunu said.

According to him, all that is now history due to the sustained and tireless relationship-building efforts of the PCRC, as today, Nigerians are gradually beginning to see and accept the police as their friend and could conveniently provide useful information to them which help in the effective discharge of their duties.

He stated that the body was open to members of the public with good character and added that it is a voluntary and non-partisan organization desirous of enlarged membership. In addition, he pointed out that the frontiers of community policing was being extended by the PCRC.

Udebunu said that the visit was also to show solidarity to the new administration in the polytechnic as well as solicit financial and logistics assistance from the school to enable them execute their projects and programmes from time to time.

In their separate remarks, Deputy Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Ejike Ajibo, Chief Security Officer, Virginus Eze and Director of Works, Michael Ogbogu thanked the group for conferring automatic membership on the rector; while assuring them that the polytechnic shall always reciprocate the gesture.

Eze said his confidence in the PCRC made him to encourage some of the institution’s security personnel to join the group.

The event ended on a good note as the rector and his deputy made individual donations to support the PCRC, pledging to continue to reach out to them on security matters.