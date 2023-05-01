From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, has floated a business and innovation school.

Executive Director of the polytechnic’s Business and Innovation School (EBIS), Roland Ediawe, said the institution will lead the growth and development of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration of the school, Ediawa said they intend to organise a boot camp for secondary school students that would expose them early enough to technology.

He said the school, which is a public-private-partnership between the Enugu State Polytechnic and a firm, Preziko Investment Limited, would begin its academic activities in May with selected courses.

Ediawa explained that the initiative would not have come at a better time than now when the world is fast moving towards technology which has continued to disrupt different sectors, including the business world.

“We have discovered modern business skills are lacking among the graduates, artisans and informal sector, hence this school is developed to bridge that gap, train the existing business owners on how best to manage their businesses, leveraging on modern technology and prepare graduates on challenges of the modern-day employment market,” Ediawe said.

The Rector, Nnamdi Nwankwo, said the business school represents the essence of a polytechnic which is a place where skilled and technical workers are groomed to contribute to the development of the country.

“With this school, Enugu will have all the skill acquisition for the development of the state. While our partner impacts the students with the required knowledge, they would bear the certificate of Enugu State Polytechnic when they graduate,” Nwankwo said.

Located at the former Enugu State University of Science and Technology AC Building, the business school provides training on business management and leadership; technical, vocational, and digital skills, among others.