From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State has rejected the results of the recent governorship election, calling it a “sham” and a “serious dent on Nigeria’s democracy.”

According to the State Chairman, Ndubuisi Enechionyia, the election was a complete fraud carried out without regard to the Electoral Law 2022 and INEC guidelines. He noted that the election was marred by malfeasance, violence, and illegalities.

In a statement issued in Enugu, Enechionyia said, “We completely reject the entire process and consider whatever the outcome as flawed. While we await the announcement of a conclusive result by INEC, we would like to state categorically that APGA condemns the gross malfeasance, violence, and illegalities that characterized the election.”

Despite these issues, Enechionyia commended the courage and dedication of those who turned out to vote despite the violence and threats. He also commiserated with those who were physically harmed during the election.

The APGA State Chairman confirmed that the party would wait for INEC to announce a conclusive result before making its final stand known. “When a conclusive result is announced, we will make our full position and next steps known,” he said.

The rejection of the election results by APGA is a significant development, given that the party was one of the major contenders in the election.

As the people of Enugu State await INEC’s final decision, the situation remains tense, and the outcome of the election continues to be a topic of discussion in political circles.