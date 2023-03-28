From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ten-year-old boy comedian, Kamsiyo Sunday (popularly called “Kamsi”) who was abducted from his parent’s home on Sunday, March 26, has been rescued by the Police in Enugu.

Kamsi in a video that has gone viral on social media, was abducted by four armed and masked men, wearing vigilante uniform and operating in a black-coloured Pick Truck Vehicle, around from his father’s home at Ukwuinyi Ogrute in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government, Enugu State.

In the viral video, Kamsi’ mother was seen held by one of the abductors while they draged the child into their vehicle.

The matter was even escalated on Arise TV morning show on Tuesday with serious condemnation and call on security agencies to rescue him.

But the Enugu State Police Command in a press statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), said they rescued the child comedian on Monday, March 27, along the road in Nsukka where he was abandoned by his abductors.

Ndukwe’s statement reads in parts, “Police Operatives serving in Nsukka Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, acting on credible information and with support from law-abiding citizens, on 27/03/2023 at about 11pm, found and rescued 10 years old boy, Kamsiyo Sunday (popularly called “Kamsi”), at Nsukka, along MCC Road by Umanu Junction, where he was abandoned by his abductors due to pressure mounted on them.

“The lad was reported to have been abducted to an unknown destination, from his parents home at Ukwuinyi Ogrute in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, on 26/03/2023 at about 4pm, by four armed and masked men, operating in a black-coloured Pick Truck Vehicle. He has been reunited with his parents and family members.”

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered that the ongoing discreet investigation into the case be intensified to fish out and bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

“He notes that such horrifying act of abduction of the minor, as shown in a viral video, is one that is highly intolerable and shall not be treated lightly,” he quoted CP Ammani as saying.

Kamsi’s abduction according to people in the state, might not be unconnected with his latest comedy he said he was carrying a bag of semi to a particular politician in the who failed election.