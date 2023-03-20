LP should go to court if dissatisfied – USA Igwesi

By Wilfred Eya

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for suspending the announcement of the final results of the state’s governorship contest. According to the PDP, INEC is overreaching itself and has no legal right to suspend the declaration of an already collated result.

The PDP also disagreed with INEC’s presentation of the Abia and Enugu cases as the same. The party stated, “Putting the Abia and Enugu situations in one basket clearly shows that the national headquarters of INEC is mixing things up or has not been properly briefed.”

Furthermore, the PDP emphasized that all 17 LGAs of Enugu State, including Nkanu East and Nsukka LGAs, have had their results fully collated by the Returning Officer, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, and that there is nothing outstanding. The party added that “INEC cannot choose the ones you will collate to release the result and the ones you will collate and withhold the result.”

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon USA Igwesi, supported the PDP’s call for INEC to immediately declare Dr. Peter Mbah the rightful winner of the governorship poll according to the provisions of the Electoral Act. Igwesi also cautioned that INEC has no legal right to stop the declaration of already collated results and that the LP should go to court if he is not satisfied with the outcome of the governorship election.

The PDP urged INEC to declare their candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, the winner of the March election without further delay. The party also warned INEC not to take the patience of the electorate and people of Enugu for granted and to cease their foot-dragging.