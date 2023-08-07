From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The United Pastors’ Forum In Enugu State (UPIES), has warned the Network of Evangelical Bishops and other faceless groups in the state against demands for the impeachment of the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, over matters already pending at the election tribunal.

The group of pastors who gave the warning in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday by its state Coordinator, Rev. Maduegbuna Okudo, advised the bishops and other groups making such calls to withdraw them as they do not promote peace and unity in the state.

Part of the statement reads: “The pastors forum stands for peace, unity and progress in Enugu State. We are pleading with citizens and dwellers of Enugu State to pursue peace, unity and progress of the state and shun behaviours capable of destroying the peace, unity and progress of the state.

“We warn those who write negative things especially online against His Excellency Barr Dr. Peter N. Mbah pataining the election tribunal case which is ongoing to as a matter of urgency, stop the act.

“The group known as Network of Evangelical Bishops in the South East and the one referred to as Enugu Stakeholders should withdraw the statements attributed to them where they called on Enugu State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of impeaching the governor of Enugu State.

“This type of statement and call do not promote peace and unity in this state. Men of God are the salt and light of the world ( Mat.5:13-14). As Enugu people, we can’t wait for the case at the tribunal to be over but we do not want statements that will negatively affect the fortunes of the state.

“Enugu State is a Christian state and so God expects the citizens and dwellers to obey the biblical injunction in Romance 13:1 which says, let every soul be subject unto the higher powers, for there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.

“Our concern is to continually pray for and support the state government to succeed in providing the dividends of democracy to Ndi Enugu (1 Timothy 2:1-2.)

On the effort to stop the lingering Monday sit-at-home in the state, the Pastors urged the state government to continue to engage the people while reaching out to families of those who lost loved ones during the recent protest which erupted at Ogbete market following the enforcement of the sit-at-home ban.

“UPIES is thanking the governor for the wonderful security put in place to tackle the issue of sit at home in the state . We are equally appealing to Enugu people to collaborate with the government to win the war against the sit at home because the exercise does nobody any good.

“We will continue to pray for the government of Enugu State to provide the dividends of democracy as governor Peter Mbah promised to Ndi Enugu and until the Nigeria government releases our brother Mazi Namdi Kalu,” they said.