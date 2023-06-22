From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 122 suspects and seized 1843kgs of assorted illicit drugs in one year. They suspects comprised of 119 males and three females.

Acting State Commander, Peter Ogar stated this at a press conference as part of a week-long programme of activities commemorating this year’s United Nations Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in Enugu, Thursday.

A breakdown of the seizure, according to him was cannabis sativa 1773.62kg, methamphetamine 1.048kg, cocaine 22.17grm and psychotropic substances 62.89kg.

He said that the command prosecuted 54 drug suspects; secured convictions and successfully counselled, treated, rehabilitated and discharged 45 persons with substance use disorder.

He noted that the command within the period also publicly destroyed 24tons of various types of illicit drugs.

Ogar said that in line with international best practices, the Agency was striking a balance in its commitment to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction which centre on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

He said they were doing these in collaboration with relevant stakeholders including the media, International Society of Substance Abuse Professionals (ISSUP), Enugu State government, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other non-state actors.

He extolled Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) for the creative approach and renewed vigour he brought to bear on the anti-drug war in Nigeria.

Ogar, however, listed the challenges facing the command to include lack of operational vehicles, dearth of standard rehabilitation centre, recreational facilities for the clients and funds among others.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen discrimination.”