From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Councilor representing Umualor Ward in Isi-Uzo Local Government Legislative Council, Enugu State, Aluagbo Maxwell, has been suspended for allegedly embezzling N1.1 million meant for Internally Displaced Persons in his community.

The motion for the suspension of the lawmaker was moved by the Majority Leader of the Council, Nnabuike Ugwu, representing Neke Ward II during its plenary session on Thursday.

This followed the reading of a petition by leaders of Umualor community accusing the lawmaker of financial embezzlement and misappropriation on the floor of the Council Leader, Renus Nnaji.

The community had in the letter, addressed to the Council, alleged that Aluagbo had embezzled funds which were approved as palliative and relief support for IDPs from the Eha Amufu-Fulani crisis.

The money was said to have been paid into Aluagbo Maxwell’s UBA Account number-2066599607 on March 3, 2023.

Nnaji, after reading the letter to members said that it was outrageous that a member of the council could be accused of such weighty misconduct, adding that the Council will thoroughly investigate the matter.

He noted that it was unfortunate that the same lawmaker was also fingered as the mastermind behind the leaked details of a closed door session of the house to members of the public and on social media thereby exposing the council to public ridicule.

He therefore constituted a three-man committee to investigate the two allegations leveled against the suspended lawmaker.

The committee was asked to report their findings to the council in the shortest possible time so as to guide it in reaching a final decision on the lawmaker.