Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South in the National Assembly and People Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 flagbearer for the constituency, Hon. Pat Asadu, has kicked-off the 2018 football competition.

The competition tagged, ‘Gburugburu Continuity Unity Cup’, is said to be organised for youths in the constituency area and held at Nsukka Government field, in Enugu State, kicked off at the weekend.

Declaring the annual competition open, which features participants drawn from the 36 wards from the two local government areas that made up the federal constituency, Asadu said it was intended to keep the youths busy and away from crime.

Hon. Asadu who has been sole sponsor of the tournament since 2017 while urging them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship stressed that they should avail themselves with the opportunity for them to flourish and showcase their talent for discovery.

He went further to advise them to eschew the desire to win by all means.

The lawmaker urged the players to take the competition seriously as there could be Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Okeocha in them.

“It is my hope that participants will take the competition very serious, so that talented once will be sponsored to play in club side in and outside the country, as well represent Nigeria in the near future,” he stressed.

The occasion was attended by the Chairman of Nsukka Local government, Chief Patrick Omeje, and his counterpart in the Igbo-eze South Local Government Hon. Fidelis Odo, PDP chairmen, stakeholders, and Party members in the two Local Government area and traditional rulers.

Daily Sun gathered that the tournament which ends on January 13, would have Prizes for each category of winner even as Hon. Asadu stressed that each participant will be given a consolation prize.

Highlight of the event was the kicking off of the ball by Hon. Asadu for a novelty match between the PDP ward chairmen and councillor from the area, which the councillors won by 2-0.