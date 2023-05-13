By Sunday Ani

The lawmaker representing Nkanu East State Constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ononenyi 1 na Owo by the regent, Ezeoha Owo, Chief Innocent Okwor Ogbuagu, and the council of elders of Owo Kingdom in Enugu State.

The conferment which took place yesterday, May 12, was in recognition of Nnajiofor’s quality representation of his people at the state house of assembly, as well as his contributions to humanity in general.

During the conferment, Chief Ogbuagu, who is also the spiritual and administrative head of Owo Kingdom, said: “Today, I officially confer on you the title of Ononenyi 1 of Owo Kingdom, in recognition of your good works to the community; this title is in recognition of the good deeds you have done for the community and I urge you to continue on the same path.”

Also commenting on Nnajiofor’s works as a lawmaker, the Secretary General of Africa Thinkers Union and former president of All African Students for Peace and Development, Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, described him as a celebrated community man and an embodiment of quality representation

He said: “Quality legislative representation transcends the ability to just move motions on the floor of the legislature or speak oratorically on the floor of the Assembly. It is also about proper linkage with the grass roots and attracting life-changing projects to the constituency. It involves appropriate linkage with the community leaders to know and feel their challenges and proffer solutions, as well as being above board in the discharge of one’s legislative duties.

“Men and women within our socio-political discourse, who have risen above mediocrity to add real value to the society, and who have shown adequate capacity to represent the people, deserve not just our commendation, but also our encouragement to enable them to do more.

“There is no doubt that Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor has served not just the people of Owo, but also humanity in general, through his sheer intelligent, philanthropic nature, influence and quality representation. So, his conferment as Ononenyi 1 na Owo kingdom is a well deserved honor as it provides validation for his hard work and effort. It will also go a long way to encourage others to continue pursuing service to humanity. Nnajiofor has paid his dues to his people and he will continue to do so not just for Owo people, but also to humanity in general.”