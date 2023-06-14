• Ogun assembly inauguration postponed amid heavy security

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara Assemblies, yesterday, elected principal officers.

In Enugu, the election which preceded the inauguration was seamless against expectations that with the Labour Party (LP) having majority membership, they would pull strings against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election saw the emergence of the immediate past deputy Speaker, Uche Ugwu as Speaker and Ezenta Ezeani, as deputy.

Before the election, the 8th Assembly was proclaimed by the clerk, Dr. Emma Udaya.

Daily Sun gathered that before the inauguration, prominent personalities with LP bias met with the 14 lawmakers of the party and appealed to them to allow the PDP fill the position.

Falgore leads Kano Assembly

Yusuf Falgore emerged Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly while Mohammed Bello Butu-Butu is deputy speaker.

Lawan Hussaini and Malam Garba Famar were named majority leader and deputy majority leader respectively, Labaran Madari, minority leader and Ayuba Durum, deputy minority leader while Mudassir Zawaciki was nominated as the Chief Whip.

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

The 32-member Kaduna State House of Assembly also unanimously endorsed Yusuf Liman as Speaker and Henry Magaji as deputy.

Kaduna state assembly has 22 members from the All Progressives Congress and 12 members from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Hassan announed the decision of the members during the inaugural sitting of the House.

Zamfara Assembly elects Moriki, Aliyu

In Zamfara, Bilyaminu Moriki and Adamu Aliyu emerged speaker and deputy respectively.

The election process, led by the Clerk of the House, Malam Shehu Anka, declared Moriki and Aliyu as duly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house.

The state legislature of 24 constituency seats comprised 17 PDP members while APC has 7 seats.

In his inaugural speech, the Speaker announced the nomination of Bello Mazawaje as majority leader and Aliyu Ango as minority leader.

He promised to work in harmony with the state executives, the judiciary and other stakeholders to move the state forward and ensure justice and fairness among all members to ensure unity, peace and stability in the state legislature.

Bala is Sokoto Assembly Speaker

In Sokoto, Tukur Bala was elected Speaker of the state Assembly while Kabiru Ibrahim is his deputy.

The two candidates were elected unopposed at the inauguration of the 10th state Assembly to steer the affairs of legislatures for four years.

Heavy security at Ogun assembly as inauguration is postponed

There was heavy presence of security personnel at the entrance of Ogun House of Assembly as the planned inauguration of the 10th assembly was postponed.

Armed police officers and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) were present at the entrance of the assembly, screening those allowed into the assembly complex.

Speaking to journalists at the entrance of the assembly complex, a member-elect, Olalekan Adeleye, expressed shock over the postponement of the inauguration.

He lamented that no letter was issued to members on the postponement, rather a WhatsApp message was said to have been sent to members-elect.

The member-elect who spoke on behalf of other eight PDP members-elect, who were also on ground, added that the sudden postponement was not the best way to start the present legislature.

He noted that no senior management staff of the Assembly was around to talk to them on the reason for the postponement.

Reacting, the immediate past Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, urged opposition party members-elect to keep calm over the postponement of the inauguration.

Oluomo, who is representing Ifo-I, said news of the postponement was sent via the platform created for both the newly-elected members and the returning ones.

The former speaker urged the members-elect not to be disturbed by the postponement, advising all members to wait for the new date.

All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 members-elect while the PDP has nine members-elect.