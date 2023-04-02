As party sacks state chairperson

By Sunday Ani

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State has granted the African Democratic Party (ADP) leave to inspect all the electoral materials used in the conduct of March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

The leave was granted to the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu, Nnamdi Omeje, on March 27.

Omeje is currently challenging the election results that produced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter MBA as the Enugu State Governor elect in the court, on grounds of regularity, intimidation, over voting and non compliance with the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He maintained that he would challenge the election outcome until it is overturned.

In a related development, the leadership of the party has also suspended the Enugu State chairperson of the party, Mrs Chinyere Madike, for deception and anti party activities. The suspension was made known to her in a letter dated March 27.

The party called on the public to stop relating with her as the state chairperson of the party.

Subsequently, Mr Omeje was appointed as the acting chairman of the party in the state with immediate effect.