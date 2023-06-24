• Refuses LP’s application to interrogate Mbah

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday ended pre-trial of the petitions before it and fixed Friday, July 7, for the commencement of trial of cases.

The tribunal also refused an application for interrogatory filed by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Edeoga against the Peoples Democratic (PDP) candidate and Governor of the state, Peter Mbah.

Edeoga, the LP’s candidate had filed the application seeking to interrogate Mbah, the 2nd respondent in the petition he filed before the Tribunal and the three-man panel led by Justice Kudirat Akano, at the last sitting on Thursday, reserved ruling on the application to Saturday.

Delivering its ruling, the panel rejected Edeoga’s application holding that the particulars the LP candidate was seeking could be obtained either during cross examination or through the petitioners during evidence.

In the pre-hearing report, the Tribunal gave the petitioners seven days to prove their case, while the 1st respondent, INEC, has two days to call their witnesses. The 2nd and 3rd respondents were given four days each.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the ruling, one of LP’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ogenyi said the party was ready for the main trial saying, “The petition came up today for ruling and issuance of the pre-hearing report.

“The ruling was in respect of application for interrogatories brought by the petitioners, seeking for some answers from the 2nd respondent, Peter Mbah, that he should answer some questions regarding when he was appointed as Chief of Staff, when he was appointed commissioner for finance in Enugu State, when he was called to the NIgerian Bar and the institutions he attended, based on his replies to the petition.

“But the court in its considered ruling this morning, stated that those questions can be elicited during cross examination or through the petitioner during evidence; therefore, the application for interrogatory was refused by the court.

“Then, the report of the tribunal on the pre-hearing session was delivered today, which has brought the pre-hearing session to a close.

“In their report, they outlined issues the parties raised, both the petitioners and the respondents.”