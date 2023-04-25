By Sunday Ani

The Secretary General, Africa Thinkers Union, Martins Chiedozie Ugwu has assured the people of Enugu State that the state’s governor-elect, Peter Mbah would bring transformative changes in the state and fight what he called the tyranny of poverty among the people. He noted that the changes would not only be in infrastructure and manpower development but also in social order and moral basis as well as the values of the state.

Ugwu, who is also the chief editor, Petermbahtv.com, gave this assurance in a statement made available to the Daily Sun on Monday.

He said the task of transforming a backward society like Enugu is not for the uninformed self acclaimed leader, but for a transcendental leader like Mbah, who is ready to rise above self-limits. “He will triumph over the limitations of what might be considered acceptable or possible because he operates from a limiting exclusive focus on scarcity and that is the leadership character that Mbah possesses,” he added.

He stressed that Enugu cannot continue to be crawling when it should be running, noting that what it takes for that to happen is having responsible people at the driver’s seat, which Mbah has come to represent.

He reminded those who are still opposed to the election of Mbah as the Enugu Governor to desist from their crafty devices because continuing along that line would amount to standing against a moving train.

“May we remind you today that this moment is far beyond your capabilities or influence to decide the end result or the fate of this historical renaissance that is about to happen in Enugu state under the leadership of Mbah, the Enugu State governor-elect,” he added.

Ugwu argued that bah was the only candidate who presented a manifesto that explained step by step how he would transform Enugu State to one of the best states in Nigeria

“That is the covenant between him and the people of Enugu state, and we will continue to support his administration and hold him accountable to his campaign promises. The people have no doubt about his capabilities to deliver on target, hence the massive support, votes and enthusiasm that followed his declaration as the governor-elect. So, any person standing against this historical transformation is the number one enemy of the people,” he stated.

Continuing, he said: :Enugu State needs transformational leaders, not only to cultivate change for its own sake, but also to lead through the inevitable evolutions in business and human capital development. The social and economic policies of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, and the socialist-oriented programmes implemented by the British Labour Party after 1945 are examples of what we expect in Enugu State after May 29.

“In both cases, the government policies resulted in far-reaching modifications to the functioning of the political system; a vast expansion in the role of government in the economy, the use of taxes and well crafted policy to redistribute wealth, an increase in the political influence of the masses, and the implementation of the state social welfare programmes.

“Having followed Mbah around during the campaign, he recognises that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. He has resolved to free the people of Enugu State from the tyranny of poverty and wants and to heal the wounds of protracted leadership challenges. He is determined to take the bold and transformative steps, which are urgently needed to launch the state onto a sustainable and resilient path.”

He, therefore, called on the good people of Enugu State to support the governor-elect to be able to achieve his transformative agenda for the state and its citizenry. “Governance is not a one-way traffic, we must be ready to support the administration to achieve the target goal,” he submitted.