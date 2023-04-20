By Sunday Ani, Lagos

A concerned civil society organisation led by Kennedy Iyere has described the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the just concluded gubernatorial election in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as a good omen, saying it would uplift the state and its citizens.

Comrade Iyere, who lauded Mbah’s victory, noted that the decision taken by the Enugu people, which according to him was aimed at enforcing their own social and economic liberation, was a step in the right direction.

He said: “None of those who contested the 2023 governorship poll with Peter Mbah can boast of matching his capacity to drive the rapid social and economic transformation of Enugu State. Mbah will enforce accelerated economic recovery and growth resulting in the socio-economic upliftment of the state and its inhabitants.”

Iyere, however, advised the Governor-elect to stay focused, and concentrate his efforts on the implementation of his manifesto, which contains his promises to the electorates who trusted him with their votes.

He advised the people of Enugu not to allow party and sectional sentiments to divide their loyalty to Mbah, even as he also advised that candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga, to align with Mbah’s victory, and stop his game of distraction.

Stressing that Edeoga’s legal battle against Mbah was an effort in futility, he said: “Edeoga is embarking on a fruitless journey by his decision to challenge Mbah’s victory in court. Edeoga knows he has nothing to offer Ndi Enugu. Since he became a local government chairman in 1997, he has held various positions in government, both at federal and state levels, yet, he has no single achievement to his credit. Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji thought they could use the bandwagon effect of the ‘Obidient Movement’ to put Edeoga into the governorship seat of Enugu State. They eventually realised that it was a mission impossible, though at the eleventh hour, and that was when they decided to disrupt the collation process at the final level. Mbah came to serve Ndi Enugu while Edeoga was meant to be a puppet to Nwodo and Prof Nnaji, who forcefully imposed him as the LP gubernatorial candidate by dislodging Capt Evarest Nnaji, who was the ideal candidate. How could a man who served for over 30 years without a single legacy to his credit be trusted with the governorship seat of Enugu State? It was, therefore, not a surprise that he lost the election to someone better than him.”

He appealed to the people to set sentiments aside and focus more on what works for their personal development and economic emancipation. He said Mbah meant well for Ndi Enugu, even as he assured them that Mbah’s performance would exceed their expectations. He noted that Mbah’s achievement within his first 100 days in office would prove his assertions right. “Those who know me too well are aware of the fact that I am a no nonsense man. I don’t say things unless I mean them. I know that Mbah will achieve a lot for Enugu State and its people. This is why I want Ndi Enugu to stand and work with him to overwhelm the distractions coming from Edeoga, the Labour Party, Nnia Nwodo and Prof Barth Nnaji. They do not mean well for Ndi Enugu,” he submitted.

Iyere stated that the LP’s worst mistake with the 2023 Enugu governorship polls was the decision not to give its candidacy to Capt Nnaji. “I personally advised Edeoga to go for the senatorial ticket. Obi also advised him to give up the gubernatorial position, and even promised to give him a portfolio in his administration if elected President, but Edeoga remained defiant. Julius Abure, Nwodo and Prof Nnaji formed an alliance against Capt Nnaji, the man who was the best to fly the LP’s flag. Mbah brought competence and capacity into the game and won the election. The same Mbah will do the magic needed to transform Enugu State into a prosperous and stable economy,” he added.