From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has demanded a review of the verdict of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah and discarded the appeal of the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, pinpointed a contrast between the Enugu State judgement and that of the Nasarawa governorship outcome.

Onwubiko claimed that while the latter cases were annulled due to alleged irregularities, the Enugu governorship tribunal’s ruling has led to accusations of undue influence and compromised proceedings.

He said: “Hence, HURIWA emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive review of the tribunal’s judgment to address these concerns, given the notable disparities between this case and others with similar issues.

“The organization avowed its continued dedication to advocating for transparency, fairness, and the rule of law to safeguard the rights and aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

He added: “This recent judgment from the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal aligns closely with the allegations presented by the Labour Party in the gubernatorial election petition, specifically regarding over-voting and electoral irregularities in the same areas.

“The fact that these allegations and pieces of evidence were upheld in one case and dismissed in another raises questions about consistency and fairness in the judicial process.

“In Nasarawa, allegations of unjustifiable reduction of votes and irregularities led to the tribunal declaring David Ombugadu as the rightful governor.

“The Enugu governorship case, however, appears to deviate from this pattern, raising suspicions about the tribunal’s consistency and adherence to legal principles.

“The mishandling of Petition No: EPT/EN/GOV/01/2023 and the inconsistency in addressing similar allegations in different cases have far-reaching implications for justice and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“Instances of miscarriages of justice like this erode public confidence in the judicial system and raise doubts about the fairness of the electoral process. Trust in our legal institutions is fundamental for a functioning democracy.”