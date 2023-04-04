• Urges him to keep campaign promises

By Sunday Ani

A coalition of 74 deregistered political parties (G74) in Enugu has expressed confidence in the ability of the Enugu State governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah to tackle myraids of challenges in the state, particularly the issue of providing potable water for the people.

The group, comprising chairmen of the parties insisted that people have suffered and are still passing through untold hardship as a result of lack of drinking water in the state.

Coordinator of the group, Dr. PraiseGod Edeh, pointed out that the declaration of Dr. Mbah as the Enugu governor-elect was a renewed hope for a new Enugu State, judging from his track record of excellence in both private and public sectors.

He expressed confidence that Mbah would not disappoint the people of Enugu because of his covenant with the people of the state. “That is why the people voted for him massively, and I can assure you that he will not disappoint,” he added.

Dr. Edeh maintained that the next administration in the state should focus on making sure that the masses experience relief from many protracted challenges of the current administration, especially bad roads and lack of drinking water, as well as creating an atmosphere conducive for investors to create jobs for the people.

He warned that politics was no longer business as usual and urged all the elected officers in the state, irrespective of party affiliations, not to take the people for granted as doing so would amount to rejection in the next election cycle.

In this same vein, the secretary of the group, Chiedozie Ugwu, said Mba’s victory was for the people of Enugu State.

“It takes nothing but responsible leaders to build a responsible society and Dr. Peter Mbah is not just a responsible leader, he is a transcendental leader, who proved himself as a dedicated and committed servant. The best leadership traits typically revolve around sound morals, strong desire to uplift others and the ability to bring solutions to the challenges facing humanity,” he said.

Comrade Ugwu who is also the secretary of Africa Thinkers Union noted that, “For taking Pinnacle oil and gas to where it is today and leaving his comfort zone to make himself available by going through the rough and turbulent political climate in Nigeria, it is obvious there is something more to it than the usual politics of power grabbing for selfish desire as we see every four years. So, Mbah has practically proved himself as a transcendental leader because he is a figure whose conscience is the strongest element of his nature and his affections tender and warm. His whole nature is simple and sincere,”

The group said their goal is to ensure that Enugu people experienced good governance, peace, and jobs for the talented youths who have been deprived of democratic dividends by the previous administrations.

