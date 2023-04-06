By Sunday Ani

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders in Enugu State have launched what they called ‘Mbah Mandate Movement (M3GROUP),’ aimed at leading widespread advocacy and civic actions to safeguard the mandate of the Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Mbah, against all forms of existing and potential threats or distractions.

Mbah, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested and won the March 18 governorship election held in the state.

The move, initiated by leading CSOs, attracted the interest of several pressure groups, professional associations, religious bodies, as well as youths and women pro-democracy networks among others.

Convener and Lead Speaker of the group, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, noted that the need to defend Mbah’s mandate was critical to the rapid development of the state.

He stressed that Mbah’s administration would engender a responsible government, whose priority would be to accelerate social and economic development for sustainable well-being of the state and its people.

“The stakeholders who initiated this project believe that Peter Mbah deserved the victory he got at the polls on March 18, 2023. They affirmed that he was the best among the key contestants. Tell me who else, if not Peter Mbah; his records of past performances have made him the most acceptable among the three key persons, who contested for the 2023 Enugu governorship seat. His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people.

“Look at his achievements in the private sector where he distinguished himself, as a pacesetter. His Pinnacle Oil and Gas proudly has over 8000 employees. His Foundation has shown compassion to thousands of persons through various humanitarian interventions. Among other contestants, there is none that has such an enviable legacy.

“Mbah has come to serve and move Enugu State to the next realm of development, and Enugu people are aware of this. Therefore, those who are making efforts to distract his focus are hereby advised to distance themselves from him. This is the reason stakeholders have gathered to launch the Mbah Mandate Movement, also known as M3GROUP, in its short form. It is a widespread advocacy group whose aim is to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah,” Iyere stated.

Stakeholders at the event thanked Enugu people for giving their votes and mandate to Mbah. They assured the people that Mbah remained the best and safest hand that Enugu as a state needs at this point as Governor.

They appealed to the conscience of all stakeholders, and further reminded them of the need to prioritise the well-being of the people above other personal or collective interests. They said that the prioritization of the well-being of the people was the primary reason Mbah had volunteered to serve as Governor. They appealed for the support of everyone and also cautioned against distractions.

Prof Chris Nwaokobia, a major ally of Peter Obi and one of the key leaders of the Obidient Movement was the keynote speaker at the event.

He said Mbah won the support of the “Obidients” because he has the ingredients they wanted to see in a Governor they desired for a new Nigeria.

Corroborating Nwokobia’s position, veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), who is also a known figure in the ‘Obidient Movement’ said Mbah possessed the character, competence and capacity; traits that would combine to make him the best Governor to ever lead Enugu State.

Several others who spoke at the event equally agreed with the views expressed by Nwaokobia and Ozokwo.

Various interest groups and CSOs led by Enugu Network of Civil Society Organizations attended the event. Some of those in attendance included the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), the Obidient Movement, NCFront, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), CRPP, and League of Women Voters among others. Different youths and women groups, student organizations, religious entities and artisan networks were among the participants.