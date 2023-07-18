From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, against Governor Peter Mbah, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Delivering its ruling via zoom on Tuesday, the Court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

Nnaji who came 4th in the election, had earlier approached the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18 governorship poll.

He also asked the lower tribunal to disqualify the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Edeoga and Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) that came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Nnaji who seeking to be made Governor from his 4th position, had alleged in his petition that the candidates of the three other political parties were not qualified to contest the March 18 election and as such, he should be declared the winner of the election as the only qualified candidate for the contest.

The lower court in a ruling delivered by its chairman, Justice K. M. Akano, held that Nnaji’s petition was not filed in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act. and thereby threw it out.

Nnaji went on appeal and on Tuesday the Court of Appeal held that the APC candidate was out to waste the precious time of the court with frivolous suit.

In throwing out the appeal, the court slammed the APC and Uche Nnaji with cost of N250,000 each for wasting the time of the court on a frolic of adventure that could not hold any water.

The Court held that the the lower court was right in dismissing the suit and berated Nnaji and his lawyers for being lazy in pursuing their suit.

It held that all the grounds of appeal were resolved against the appellants in favour of the respondents.