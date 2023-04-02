By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Enugu governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Nnamdi Omeje, has rejected the result of the March 18 governorship election that declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mba, as the winner, saying it was characterised by intimidation, over voting and non-compliance with the use of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

In a statement by Omeje, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun, he noted that he would challenge the result in the court until the result is overturned.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has also granted the pàrty leave to inspect all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the election.

The leave to inspect the electoral material was granted to Omeje on March 27.

In a related development, the leadership of the party has also suspended the Enugu State chairperson of the party, Mrs Chinyere Madike, for deception and anti party activities. The suspension was made known to her in a letter dated March 27.

The party, therefore, called on the public to stop relating with her as state chairperson of the party.

Subsequently, Mr. Omeje was appointed as the acting chairman of the party in the state with immediate effect.