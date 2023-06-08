From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Government is convoking a town hall meeting to deliberate the Monday-Monday sit-at-home orders observed in the state.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had with effect from September 9, 2021, called for sit-at-home every Monday until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from detention.

The self-determination group had since suspended the order and urged people to go about their normal businesses in the South East.

But life remained stagnant in Enugu State on Mondays as people stayed at home out fear of possible attack by those claiming to be enforcing the long-sunpended order.

However, Governor Peter Mbah recently cancelled the sit-at-home order effective June 5, 2023.

As a follow-up to his earlier consultations with various groups, Mbah has invited various stakeholders to a town-hall meeting, this Saturday, on the way forward.

A statement by Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia listed those invited to the town hall to include leaders of the clergy, traditional rulers, leaders of civil society organisations, transport unions; heads of banks and other financial institutions and leaders of Neighbourhood Watch/Forest Guard groups.

Others are Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of tertiary institutions in the state; leaders of Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Association of Enugu State Town Unions, Chairmen of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)/Conference of Political Parties (CNPP), market union leaders, executive members of Hotel Owners Association as well as the Association of Local Governments (ALGON) and leaders of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), among others.