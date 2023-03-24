Enugu Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, and his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, yesterday, visited the Government House to thank the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In what could be described as the first public outing after his declaration, Mbah paid a ‘thank-you-visit’ to jubilant Enugu indigenes and supporters of the PDP who occupied Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Enugu, yesterday, demanding the announcement of the March 18 governorship election results collated from the 17 local government areas of the state by the INEC state returning officer, Maduebibisi Iwe.

Mbah scored 160,895 votes to defeat Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 157,552 votes, and was declared winner by INEC state returning officer, having satisfied the requirements of the law.

House of Assembly Speaker, Edward Ubosi; PDP Chairman, Augustine Nnamani; Gil Nnaji; lawmakers representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo and Enugu North/South federal constituencies, Cornelius Nnaji, and Ofor Chukwuegbo respectively, Secretary to the State Government, Simon Uchenna Ortuanya; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Malachy Okwueze, Commissioner for Finance, Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, special advisers to the governor on Special Duties and Information, Uwakwe Azikiwe and Steve Oruruo respectively, Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Chukwudi Nnadozie, and spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council, Enugu State, Nana Ogbodo, were among dignitaries present during the meeting.