Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 Governorship elections in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has petitioned the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu over the refusal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, to allow his team access to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BiVAS) used in the elections.

In the petition, Edeoga said the unbecoming action of the REC was in contravention of earlier directive by the the election tribunal for the LP legal team to access the vital materials.

Edeoga had through his counsel, M.J. Numa and Partners LLP, written to the INEC Chairman, demanding access to the BiVAS machines.

The letter, dated June 26, 2023, and received by INEC on July 3, 2023, reminded the INEC boss that the tribunal had fixed the hearing of the petition for July 7, 2023, and urged the electoral umpire to allow them to access the machines before the date.

Consequent upon the refusal of the Enugu State REC to grant the access, Edeoga, on Monday, July 6, 2023, wrote another reminder to the INEC Chairman, pointing out the refusal of the REC to obey both the lawful order of court and his directive.

The letter reads in part: “I want to inform you that in Enugu, the LP is being frustrated from inspecting the BiVAS machines notwithstanding the numerous court orders issued in that regard. I don’t think that the actions of the Enugu REC in this election circle are in consonance with conscience and portend well for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. I urge you sir to intervene. I have just 6 days left out of 7 to call my witnesses, Yrs. Hon C. Edeoga, LP Governorship candidate.”

In a follow-up letter to the INEC Chairman, the Enugu LP governorship candidate accused the REC of intentionally frustrating the efforts of his team in accessing the BiVAS.

“I wish to restate my deep appreciation to you for the prompt response to my complaint delivered to you via my WhatsApp platform. I restate that you won me over. I am informing you with regret that the REC for Enugu has refused to pick up my calls repeatedly made from 10:30am. I am not the least surprised for 2 reasons: one, he had the foundation of frustrating the BiVAS inspection when he called me to inform me of a national INEC programme in Abuja and in Lagos necessitating his absence for one week; a period within which he knows that the 7 days allotted to me to call witnesses would have expired.

“The second reason is that his obvious intention to frustrate the BiVAS inspection is consistent with his hostile disposition to my candidacy, before the election, in the course of the election, and even now that vital evidences are being assembled. I will show you proof later. Sir, direct REC Enugu to allow the LP experts to have access to BiVAS machines in obedience of the properly issued order of the tribunal,” he stated.

Among the BiVAS machines Edeoga desires his team of forensic experts to inspect are eight polling units in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area in the Enugu North Senatorial District, and the entire Owo Registration Area, and four polling units in Ugbawka Registration Area, in Nkanu East LGA.