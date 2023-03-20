From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his re-election bid for Enugu East Senatorial District to Labour Party’s candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69,136 to beat Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 48,701 votes.

Kelvin replaced his elder brother, Oyibo who initially held the LP ticket but was brutally murdered barely 48hours to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Following the killing of Oyibo, INEC shifted the senatorial election to last Saturday, thereby giving LP the opportunity to feature in the poll with Kelvin.

Prior to the election, PDP had expelled Nnamani for anti-party activities and barred him from flying the party ticket in the poll.