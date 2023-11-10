From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some indigenes of Enugu State, under the aegis of Concerned Youths of Igbo-Etiti/ Uzo-uwani Federal Constituency on Friday, protested against an Appeal Court judgement that nullified the victory of Stainless Nwodo, a member of the House of Representatives.

The appellate court in Lagos State declared Martins Oke of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as the winner.

Leader of the group and a member of the Constituency, Chijioke Ugwuoke, in a statement condemned the judgement, stating that the people overwhelmingly voted the Labour Party (LP) chieftain, to address the myriad of problems bedeviling the people.

Ugwuoke claimed that before the judgement some hirelings had accused Nwodo of anti-party activities, just to discredit him.

He called on the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to intervene on the matter, adding that the constituents needed a breath of fresh from poor leadership.

“On February 25, 2023, due to the abysmal performance of our then representative Dr. Martins Oke, our people — youths, women and our fathers went out en-mass to massively elect Hon. Stainless Nwodo as our choice to represent us at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

“His overwhelming victory as announced by INEC was celebrated by all and sundry in the nook and crannies of Igbo-Etiti/ Uzo-uwani Communities.

“Alas we will witness a breath of fresh air through his assured quality representation.

“Unfortunately, some political class who have accused him of being a pauper, a servant and a poor driver who is a son of nobody vowed he is not fit to represent them.

“Consequently, they ganged up, through their vexatious attitudes and political hirelings throwing tantrums and engaged in menial job of character assassination against him.

“One wonders when it became crime to come from a humble background. Hon. Stainless Nwodo never denied his humble beginning.

“These qualities made us to vote for him as a leader in whom we can relate with. We recall with nostalgia how he pitched tent with the honourable speaker of the house of representatives when he was contesting for the office of speakership.

“His only reason was that unlike others that were sharing money, he saw Hon. TJ Abbas as a leader with vision who have the capacity to unite the nation.

“An action which he was wrongfully accused of hobnobbing with the APC. He was also accused of anti party activities because of his relationship with the governor of Enugu State His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah simply because he was aligning for partnerships that will bring meaningful development and livelihood to the people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzouwani Constituency.

“We sincerely hope that the speaker will not sit back and watch this judicial barbarism stand. The judiciary must be called to other,” he said.

He added: “We still believe in some good judges in the Judiciary. The president of the National Judicial Institute, president of Court of Appeal, the justices of the Supreme Court, the Nigerian Bar Association and all well meaning Nigerians must rise in defence of the image of the judiciary and Nigeria which is gradually becoming an object of mockery among the committees of nation.

“We the concerned youths of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-uwani Federal Constituency will resist the judgement because every egalitarian society is built on justice, equity and fairness and not on unjustified justice from some bunch of paid dishonourable judges.

“We reject this unwholesome justice its entirety.

“The people has the right to choose who will lead them irrespective of their class, creed, religion, tribe or political affiliation.

“We the good people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-uwani Federal Constituency made our choice in Hon. Stainless Nwodo and the judiciary must not dash our hopes and aspirations on the alter of cash and carry. We are aware of what conspired and the conspirators. At the appropriate time we will call them to book.

“At this juncture, we want to commend our legitimate leader and representative Hon. Stainless Nwodo. Thank you for your selfless leadership. Thank you for the glimpse of hope you gave us.

“We will stand with you and by you. Though the darkness of the night may endure, surely there must be dawn of a new day. We the concerned youths and every well meaning Nigerians will be with you through this thick and thin moment.”