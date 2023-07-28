Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The people of Ndiaga, Umunenshi and Umuchimengwu, Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw and Obeagu Awkunanaw committee in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have petitioned the House of Representatives over a series of alleged killings in the area.

The community, under the aegis of Concerned Kindred Families of Amechi Uwani Awkunanaw, in their petition, appealed to the House to compel the police to conclude investigate into all alleged killings in the area in the last couple of years.

The petition, which was signed by Sir Richard Nnamani and Chief Samuel Ewo, was laid before the House by the member representing Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Chimaobi Atu.

According to the community, there have been several killings and other criminal activities in the area. However, they accused security agencies of failing to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We most respectfully and most unfortunately bring to your notice, that there have been a series of atrocities, criminal activities and other vices leading to the murder of several of our community members.

“In some cases where arrests are made, the real murderers are intentionally overlooked; while some innocent members of our communities are hounded into custody and charged to court in a surreptitious effort to distract attention and circumvent the law.”

“We are convinced that given your constitutionally guaranteed oversight functions, you have the capacity to intervene and call the police to order, to act professionally within the ambit of the law, or be held liable for the consequences of their actions or inactions,” they stated.