From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command said it has recovered two vehicles used by the armed arsonists who, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked some parts of the state capital.

The gunmen suspected to be enforcers of the illegal Monday sit-at-home had stormed the popular Liberty Bus Stop, T-Junction and Harmony Road locations of Abakpa-Nike Enugu East Local Government, at about 5:30am and set ablaze two Sienna cars (commercial vehicles) and five Keke Napep.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said police detectives and tactical operatives were on trail of the hoodlums.

Witnesses said the gunmen, who stormed the busy Liberty Abakpa, shot sporadically, scaring residents away and early commuters scampering for their lives before setting the vehicles and the tricycles ablaze.

Ndukwe confirmed that there was no casualty as against some versions of the story earlier, that an elderly man was set ablaze in his car at the T-Junction area by the gunmen.

He said: “Normalcy has since been restored at Liberty Bus Stop, T-Junction and Harmony Road locations of Abakpa-Nike Enugu, where yet-to-be apprehended armed miscreants attacked and set ablaze motor vehicles and tricycles of some road users, at about 4.30am of today, 06/03/2023. There was no casualty recorded, while police detectives and tactical operatives are on trail of the hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, one white-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan and a black-coloured Lexus RX300 SUV, used by the armed arsonists to perpetrate the heinous act, have been recovered.”

He, therefore, enjoined members of the public to provide the police with credible information and intelligence that would help fast-track the ongoing operations to fish out and bring the fleeing assailants to book.