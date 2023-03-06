From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command says it has recovered two vehicles used by the armed arsonists who in the early hours of today attacked some parts of the state capital.

The gunmen said be enforcers of the illegal Monday sit-at-home had stormed the popular Liberty Bus Stop, T-Junction and Harmony Road locations of Abakpa-Nike Enugu, about 5:30am and set ablaze two Sienna cars (commercial vehicles) that travel to Nsukka and five Keke Napep.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), who confirmed the incident, said Police Detectives and Tactical Operatives are on trail of the hoodlums.

Ndukwe who confirmed that there was no casualties said, “Normalcy has since been restored at Liberty Bus Stop, T-Junction and Harmony Road locations of Abakpa-Nike Enugu, were yet-to-be apprehended armed miscreants attacked and set ablaze motor vehicles and tricycles of some road users, at about 4.30am of today, 06/03/2023. There was no casualty recorded, while Police Detectives and Tactical Operatives are on trail of the hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, one white-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan and a black-coloured Lexus RX300 Jeep, used by the armed arsonists to perpetrate the heinous act, have been recovered.”

He therefore, enjoined members of the public to provide the police with credible information and intelligence that will help fast-track the ongoing operations to fish out and bring the fleeing assailants to book.