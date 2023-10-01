The Enugu State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu yesterday upheld the election of Hon. Harrison Ogara for Igbo-Eze South State Constituency of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18, State House of Assembly election, Tochukwu Ozioko had petitioned the tribunal, challenging the eligibility of the LP candidate to contest the election.

He alleged that Ogara did not properly resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as at the time of the election.

He also alleged forgery against the respondent, as well as irregularities in the election.

While delivering judgment on the matters, Justice A. M. Abubakar dismissed the petition, saying that it was the responsibility of LP to chose its candidate, describing the matter as a pre-election matter.

He also said that the petitioners have not proved their case of forgery and irregularities beyond reasonable doubt and, therefore, struck out the case.

He commended journalists in the state on their objective reportage of the tribunal since its sitting.

Speaking to reporters after the judgment, Counsel to Hon. Ogara, Boniface Ugwu, said that they did not expect anything less.

“The judgments were clear and unambiguous, as the judge relied on judgments of the Supreme Court which cannot be objected to,” he said.

In his reaction, Hon. Ogara, said that the victory was for the people of his constituency.

“It is no victor, no vanquished. This victory is for all of us. It is time for us to move forward, ” he said.

Ogara, a journalist and publisher of Starlight Newspaper, called on the petitioners to sheathe their sword and join him to bring the much-needed development to the constituency.