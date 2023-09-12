From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The N58.095 billion Supplementary Appropriation Bill submitted to the Enugu State House of Assembly by Governor Peter Mbah, has been passed by the State Assembly.

The bill was passed after it went through the first, second and third reading on the floor of the House.

Titled: “The Bill for a law to authorize the issuance and appropriation of the total sum of N58,095,482,293 for capital and recurrent expenditure for the year ending 31st December, 2023,” the Bill witnessed much debate by the lawmakers who took time one after the other to canvass benefits for their Constituencies.

The Legislators passed the Bill on their convinsion that it will enable the state Governor, Mbah to carry out some capital projects in the state.

It is expected that the Supplementary Appropriation Bill will receive immediate assent of the Governor.