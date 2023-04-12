From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

As an aftermath of the just concluded general elections, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Enugu State Chapter, has suspended some of its members for alleged anti-party activities.

Top on the list of the suspended members are a former governorship aspirant, Chief Jeff Nnamani; a civil servant working with the Ministry of Land Enugu State, Emmanuel Eze and a Law school student, Ephraim Chukwu.

Others include Celestine Onoh, Johnson Ezeugwu, Edward Chiekwe, Samuel Ugwu, Frank Chibueze, Kingsley A. Ude, Chinedu Eze, Greg Okafor, Emeka Ani and Ferdinand Anioke.

Confirming this in a statement he issued on Wednesday and made available to The Sun, the State Chairman, Ndubuisi Elechi-Onyia, said the State Working Committee has ratified 5he suspension of the affected members.

His statement reads in parts, “The State Working Committee, APGA Enugu State, rising from its meeting on 10th April 2023, have recommended the immediate suspension of some of its members for various acts of Anti-party activities, in relation to the just concluded National and State elections in Enugu State.

“Having established a prima-facie case against these members of APGA in Enugu State, the SWC of APGA Enugu state hereby announce their immediate suspension from the party, pending the outcome of the Disciplinary Committee set up by the Party in the State.

The SWC stated that the exercise is an ongoing one aimed at eliminating the bad eggs in the party and positioning the party for the future. It urged all APGA faithful in the State to remain committed to the party.”

Elechi-Onyi disclosed that the State Working Committee has given the Disciplinary Committee two weeks to submit its report.