Expels Sullivan Chime, Osita Ikechukwu, 4 others

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has suspended the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, from the party.

The party in the state also recommended the expulsion of former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime; Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechuukwu; former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo; Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Flavour Eze; Joe Mammel and Maduka Arum, from the party.

The state secretary of the party, Dr Robert Ngwu, who announced the suspension and expulsion recommendation ratified by the State Executive Council, said the affected party members were involved in anti-party activities.