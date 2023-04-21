From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Leaders from various ethnic nationalities of Nigeria are set for the second edition of ‘Handshake Across Nigeria’ meeting organised by a leading Igbo Think Tank and Professionals, Nzuko Umunna.

The media committee said the event with the endorsements of the South East state governments would take place in Enugu on April 28.

Executive Secretary of the group, Ngozi Odumuko, said: “Coming at a time like this, the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria’ project, dedicated to expanding friendships and cementing bonds between Ndigbo and other nationalities of Nigeria, will again raise the decibel of our strength in diversities, as our great heritage for our desired unity and development.

“As a non-partisan body of committed optimists, experiences of history and facts of our co-existence, compel the awareness that Ndigbo are deep friends of our brother nationalities, and believe in one accord, that there is no love lost, that cannot be renewed, refreshed, and even transferred generationally. Nzuko Umunna is proud by this inspiration and remain humbled by stakeholders’ endorsements across board, as we look forward to another big day with South East state governments as great host.”

Outgoing president of the group, Chika Moore, said understanding the core of inclusion, justice and fairness expressed in a worthy handshake, activates respect that love is above hate, when friendship is grown intentionally.

“The pillars of trust must replace the columns of suspicions, so that national cohesion will stand rooted in our hearts of liberty, freedom and security,” he said.

Collins Ugwu, a member of the media committee, said the theme of the project: “Building bridges for a new Nigeria,” will provoke the conscience of Nigerian citizens to celebrate their bonds more together, and signal the prosperity in happiness, a new Nigeria could become.

The the media committee said the event will consist of three remarkable contents of historic pedigree; namely – public presentation of a book: “Nzuko Umunna Chronicles,” transition and investiture of a new executive council led by former minister of power, Chinedu Nebo and a special celebration of leaders from other regions as friends of Ndigbo (Enyi Ndigbo).