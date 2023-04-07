From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to expand their businesses and workforce, Nigerian entrepreneurs have been advised to apply for the AfriLabs business grant.

Senior Partnerships Manager, AfriLabs, Felista Aku, who spoke during an informative session with entrepreneurs, yesterday in Abuja, explained that so far 30 people had benefitted from the scheme.

Aku explained that each year, over 20 applications are received across the African continent, but noted that the selection process is always transparent with the employment of independent judges.

She said: “Africa’s Business Hero (ABH) it is an initiative of the Jack Ma Foundation that provides a grant of $100,000 for start-ups in Africa.

“The programme started in 2019 and it is going to be on for the next 10 years. Each year, 10 heroes will be selected to benefit from this fund.

“So far, 30 people have benefitted. This year, by the time we get another 10, we will have 40 heroes.

“They have this basic selection criteria. One, the business has to be founded by an African, African living in Africa. Also, the business must be registered and would have been in operation for at least 3 years for the owner to be eligible.

“In addition, the business has to be impactful; solving real life challenges. Application for this year has started. It has been opened since March. It will be closing on the 12th of May.

“Every entrepreneur is encouraged to put in an application. They do not need to wait till the last minute. Every year, we get between 10,000 to 21,000 applications across Africa.

“We have had winners from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, in fact different African countries. So far, we have had winners from 16 countries.

“The investment is made into start-ups in form of a grant. It means that the winners are not necessarily paying back at the end of the programme.

“It is to help the start-ups grow. For one, start-up could be to buy machinery, for another, it could be to expand their staff strength.

“We partner with a lot of organisations on the continent because we work with a multi stakeholder groups, development agencies, donor institutions and corporate organisations.

“Today’s information session was really insightful for the start-ups. I want to encourage start-ups who fit into the criteria to apply and not being intimidated by the number of applications that we receive.

“The judges are selected as experts in their own rights. They are independent of Afrilab and ABH just to ensure that there are no level of biases.”

Also, Rahel Chukwu, who is the Operations and Human Resources Manager, AfriLabs, said it would be a disservice for Nigerians to ignore the initiative.

“This session is an information session in which AfriLabs partners with African Business Heroes, an organisation based in China and own by Jackman whereby the initiative it is giving African entrepreneurs platforms to go for competition, apply for this grant and have the opportunity to win it.

“Why because they will have the forum to be heroes and come up with innovative ideas across various sectors where these ideas can solve African problems.

“To be honest, it has been very rewarding by interacting with Dr Chibuzor who has been the top 10 winners since 2019.

“You get to understand the rigorous process you have to go through to be able to achieve this which is actually good.

“It shows the authenticity of this initiative and being able to showcase African entrepreneurs across the globe.”