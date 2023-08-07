From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has disclosed its readiness to empower 600 youths with training on different entrepreneurial skills.

The state focal person of the Social Investment Programme of the federal government, Kehinde Ibitoye, disclosed this in Osogbo, on Monday.

He stated that the state government is partnering with Fidelity Bank, Wootlab Foundation & Microsoft, UNDP, SMEDAN, and Bank of Industry (BOI) to set up an MSME clinic tagged ‘OSUNPRENEUR’ across the Local Government Areas.

According to Ibitoye, the program aims to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored financial products, training, and support to enable them to build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Osun’s economy.

He said it will also support tech-savvy youths with keen interest in digital innovations and aspire to drive technological advancements, by providing them with financial solutions, training, and access to strategic partnerships.

Ibitoye lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for his business growth initiative, noting that the Osunpreneur would serve as a centralized platform to provide cutting-edge digital skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

“In training, young adults will be enlightened in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, using a specialized curriculum designed by Google and Microsoft.

“In mentorship, 600 SMEs across Osun State will be mentored by experts while coaches will train and upskill them for business growth and quantum leap.

“In the program, grants will be provided under a collaborative arrangement by Fidelity Bank, setting aside millions to be given to SMEs and Techprenuers,” he said.