By Vivian Onyebukwa

Dr Ngozi Omambala is the Chairperson of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment Sector. Omambala is the Founder of NMO Management, organisers of Loudnproudlive series as well as the brain behind Music/ fashion runway.

In this interview, Dr Omambala who is also a Chartered Accountant turned music and fashion promoter, spoke on the need for the government to improve on entertainment.

She equally called on women in the entertainment industry to support one another so as to achieve female succession within creative and entertainment sector.

She also spoke on the current economic crisis and the way forward.

As the newly appointed Chairperson of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) Creative and Entertainment group, in what way will you contribute to the development of the sector?

It is an honour to be nominated as sole nominee, uncontested and approved by the Executive Board as the Chairperson of this prolific sector. I am proud to represent this vibrant and creative cultural hub in one of the most dynamic cities worldwide, Lagos, Nigeria; the global hub of creativity. It is indeed a privilege to be given such position in an organisation that is 135 years old.



The principles involved in growing such an economic sector are similar to those used in nurturing any business ecosystem- attention, investment and care, thus creating an enabling environment to allow the sector to flourish and blossom into a self-functioning sector that supports innate organic growth.

I would like to think my experience of providing opportunities to support the future of the sector lies with the emerging youth and their development to allow for successful succession. Nigeria with a population of 233 million has the largest population of youth in the world. Lagos population of 25 million, 60 percent are aged between 15-35.

Attracting investment into the sector, create a more structured, cohesive and less fragmented structure with better equality of opportunity.

How can upcoming youths in creative and entertainment sector benefit from LCCI?

Support and encouragement added with an enabling environment are key to addressing problems of youth empowerment in entertainment sector. Over the last decade, NMO Management platforms have put youth development and empowerment as priority. GBT Auditions talent hunt platforms through which many of today’s artists have come through during early stages of their careers from music, runway modeling, fashion, and design, to supporting visual arts.

LCCI creative and entertainment group recognises the important role youth demographic plays in the future growth of the sector with 70 percent under 30 years and 42 percent under 15 years, Nigeria with a population of 223 million has largest population of youth in the world. Youth themselves are yet to fully understand power of their talent, its impact on economic transformational growth and impact on GDP. One only has to look at the gigantic strides globally, command and pulling power displayed by our superstar Nigerian artists internationally. Grammy award winner Burnaboy performed at Loudnproudlive #2013 as an upcoming musician. His artistry even then was apparent, he even predicted his own success. His perseverance faith, belief and strong unwavering support system have taken him to where he rightly belongs.

Within LCCI we want to provide supporting strategies for a more conducive environment, facilitate growth support and productivity. With LCCI President Asiwaju Olawale-Cole at the helm, Deputy, Gabriel Idahosa, the Director General, Chinyere Almona and a supporting executive council infrastructure, we aim to partner with companies, institutions, stakeholders to address issues and challenges.

I recently had the opportunity of meeting UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly and we discussed the importance of collaborative opportunities and engaging diaspora within the arts. I too came from UK where I was born, work and did my formal education.

I am in discussions with leading TV music network, they are currently working on packaging videos solely for youth market, making it affordable to produce video to market songs thereby receive valuable TV airplay, marketing and promotion.

Entertainment sector is said to be a major contributor to the nation’s GDP, what is your take on that?

Indeed it’s not difficult to see the enormous strides the entertainment sector has made in last decade alone. The Nigerian entertainment Afrobeats phenomenon is now mainstream. Our music for instance can be heard and enjoyed worldwide. Go to any part of the world and visit shopping malls, clubs. My taxi ride when I was recently in Paris had a string of Nigerian music tracks on his playlist and was conversant with all popular songs. Social media has opened up Afrobeats to the world. Artists are being booked for performances on global platforms and being paid top dollar to do so. I was present at the historic Burnaboy concert in London which took place with a sell-out of 80,000 capacity crowd. Wizkid sold out 02 Arena in record time. This has direct impact on GDP as does streaming, sales from related industries, for example, merchandise among others which will positively impact and add to revenue generation and growth.

On the other hand, the Nigerian entertainment and creative industry has evolved with various established international corporate companies entering the sector. Artists need to understand the significant value of their intellectual property and its respective protection – whilst being in a position to monetise their craft without selling out. It is a lifetime business for successful artists, therefore securing their future asset is vital to their career and long-term prospects.

The business environment is no longer conducive due to the economic crisis in the country. In what way do you think women entrepreneurs can navigate through so as to remain in business?

Crisis affects all individuals but women are particularly prone to effect of economic crisis by virtue of their position as home makers. The traditional roles are changing as multiple income streams are keeping households afloat. With this, comes issues of affordability, escalating educational childcare against a harsh economic environment. Demands by professional and work responsibilities are added burdens. It’s a fine line and delicate balancing or a juggling act. Women have always been resilient and amazing multi-taskers. Women need to keep their skills relevant up to date in the work space. By joining forces, create support networks both work and emotional support, participation to influence change in decision making and policy implementation.

Women should get vocational skills because they are relevant in a fast changing economic environment. Internet source of income and working opportunities in adapting to changing work practices, take for instance, more hybrid working practices can support their working ecosystems and general well-being.

Within entertainment I would like to see more mutual support for each other. LoudNProudLive in 2011was set up originally as a female only platforms to address gender disparity in entertainment space – giving visibility and support within a newly created live music space. Many female came through and are household names today. They have not afforded the same sisterhood support and seemingly shut the door behind them. There is an evidence in lack of female succession within creative and entertainment sector which baffles me.

In light of this re-ignited #femmefataleseries for young female creatives to partially address this, I however urge our females creatives to try and show by example and be the change we need to see. Male counterparts are trying within their own capabilities. Davido’s mantra: ‘We rise by lifting others’ comes to mind is selfless but shows compassion in business. The Industry needs to do better to inspire young girls with dreams in the arts and technical skills space.

Many youths in the entertainment world copy what others have done, how can they become creative?

Copycat culture is endemic in the creative sector especially in an industry that is sometimes perceived as more intent on making quick profit, at a fast turnaround but lacking any real creativity to produce original ideas or concepts. We need to encourage and welcome the fresh energy of innovators and real creators. On the other hand, industry ‘stakeholder’ on the whole, may be more adverse to taking risks and instead prefer to ‘play safe’ with their business choices, which in turn can stifle and at worst suppress creativity. Music guru’s, Olamide and Don Jazzy are incredible at spotting and promoting select talent and that is the reason #NMO platforms must continue to drive new energy, the life blood of the industry which will always give us an edge as leaders in contrast to ‘Follow, follow’ mentality to stay on top of one’s game.

It is an innate quality or skill when ‘real’ (talent) recognises real (talent)’ as they represent the authentic ‘game changers’, ‘industry captains’, and ‘role models’, in the creative and entertainment sector.

This, too, applies to the visual arts, dancers, designers, theatre and film making.

From finance to entertainment, how has your background contributed to what you are today?

As an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry and a fully fledged advocate for the mitigation of Climate change, its impact on the continent and how we can incorporate renewable energy practices into business innovation, my financial background as a Chartered Accountant, has been fundamental in understanding the creative business landscape often viewed as typically quite complex.

I would like to think my credentials thus far have served well as an asset to help create an industry that was still at the early stages of inception in 2007 when I came to Nigeria from UK and became Head of Marketing in Nigeria for MTV Base Africa in 2008.

It was the first time offices in Nigeria had been set up under the visionary MD President at the time, Alex Okosi.

The first ever historic MAMA awards 2009 (Abuja) with a sold out audience, was televised across African Continent with audience of 1.1 billion viewers.

This was definitely a historic milestone turning point for the industry landscape and personally for me recognising the sky’s is the limit at home Nigeria.

I received a UK Honorary Doctorate 2021 in Business Administration in Leadership and Strategy Management presented in Dubai UAE. In 2022. l completed an executive masters intensive programme in Accra, Ghana. This year I received 2023 Diaspora Champion Award by Diaspora Innovation Institute, Las Palmas, Spain.