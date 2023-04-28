From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN), a network of local and international NGOs and CSOs have urged Governor Simon Lalong to work hard to ensure he handover a peaceful Plateau State to the incoming administration.

The group is saddened over the resurgence of violent attacks in some parts of the state which have led to loss of lives and properties.

In a press statement on Friday in Jos and signed by the Chairman, Pwakim Jacob Choji and Secretary, O. J Afwanks called on security agencies to take proactive steps towards halting the ugly trend of the events.

Its said they are saddened over what appears to be the resurgence of violent attacks in rural communities in Mangu, Bokkos, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi local government councils whixh involved loss of lives.

“We use this medium to extend our condolences and solidarity to the immediate families of the victims, the state, and humanity as a whole because, a violation of the rights of anyone is a violation of all people. May the souls of the deceased find peace, and may their deaths be a reminder of the need for leaders saddled with the mandate to protect and be true to their responsibilities.

“There is no doubt that the government, non profit organizations, most members of the network, the donor community, and people of goodwill have made concerted efforts to address the persistence of violent conflicts in Plateau State through diverse approaches and interventions that have reduced the fragility of the state in the past.

“Nonetheless, the fragility of Plateau state has taken on new dimensions. From the usual religious antagonism Plateau state is regrettably known for, where parties to the conflict are identified for dialogue, peace treaties are signed, capacity building of the parties for conflict transformation is enhanced, and other engagements are done to address violent conflicts and build a peaceful Plateau state, Plateau is now faced with major concerns where gun people who have been conveniently called “unknown gunmen” attack citizens of this state without documented evidence of arrest and prosecution. This is worrisome and unacceptable to the network. We wrote to the governor and made the following requests:”

The state called on the state Governor to address the citizens of the state through a state broadcast on the actions that have been taken or should be taken to address the widespread tension, fear, and anxiety caused by the upsurge in attacks. The address should also provide citizens with hope, knowing that those tasked with protecting them have not abandoned them to their fate.

“We also appealed that the medical needs of the survivors be met by the government, including assurance of security and safety, to avoid the clear case of praying for people to “rest in peace” rather than to “live in peace.”

“We called on him to make a frantic effort to hand over a state free of heightened insecurity as a legacy to the next government and the Plateau people. This should be done by directing the Plateau Peace Building Agency to collaborate with the Peace Practitioners Network and other critical stakeholders to avoid the escalation of these attacks while charging security to deal with this resurgence as a major threat to life and property, particularly during this transition period when conflict marchants may seek to exploit the state.”

The statement encouraged community members to activate early warning and early response mechanisms in their communities in collaboration with state agencies, where early warning is shared with state authorities without satisfactory action, communities can reach out to the National Human Rights Commission.

“Communities must avoid isolated movements, especially as the farming season is fast approaching. They must think of safety and security first.

” As legitimate as community protests and demands for safety and security are, people must avoid situations in which road users are inconvenienced as they draw attention to their plights. People must be more diplomatic and use less vulnerable methods of seeking enforcement, no matter how difficult it is. Communities are put at greater risk as a result of jungle justice due to these protests being taken advantage of”.