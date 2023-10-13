By Frank Nweke II

WITH an alarming internal and external

debt profile of approximately N183 billion,

it is baffling to see the Enugu State govern-

ment attempt to borrow an additional N170

billion.

In effect, this administration seeks to

open its loan portfolio with an 182.79%

increase above the N93 billion domestic

debt accumulated over the eight years of the

Ifeanyi Ugwanyi administration. It is also

interesting to note that the loan amount

exceeds the 2023 total budget presented in

December 2022.

This will take our State above the stipu- lated borrowing limit by the Debt Manage-

ment Office by 226% and will place Enugu

State as the 4th most indebted State in the

country.

In the past year, I have spoken extensively

about the poor fiscal conditions of the state

and the need for drastic cost-cutting mea- sures and strategic prioritisation to pull us

out of the economic morass that the previ- ous government had plunged us into. The

Ugwanyi administration closed with a

domestic debt of N93,197,207,627.52 and an

external debt of $120,667,083.51. The pros-

pect of further increasing our debt profile is

not in the best interest of our economy.

At present, Enugu State’s debt per capita

ratio, which represents how much debt the

government owes on behalf of each citizen,

stands at N23,907. This additional N170

billion will double and triple our debt per

capita ratio over the next year. This means

that the government will owe an estimated

N67,500 on behalf of each citizen, which

is a far cry from the zero per cent poverty

headcount index promised by this adminis-

tration. To put this in perspective, the state

spent N3,506.84 per capita on education

and N1,559.1 per capita on health in 2022.

Enugu is currently the 10th poorest state in Nigeria and the second poorest in the

Southeast with a poverty rate of 58.13%

behind Ebonyi State.

The stagnant economic situation in the

past decade begs the question of what the

previous debts incurred were spent on.

Roads, hospitals, and schools are in deplor- able states. Teachers’ salaries and pensions

remained unpaid for several months despite

the huge sums quoted through the years.

While I am not against borrowing for de- velopment purposes, it should be consistent

with the Open Governance Partnership

requirements for transparency and account-

ability, per the provisions of the Debt Man- agement Office for fiscal responsibility, and

with the citizens apprised of the purposes of

these facilities.

This recent development raises several

concerns.

According to the provisions of the Debt

Management Office, for Domestic Capital

Market borrowing, States and FCT are to

ensure that their total amount of loans out- standing at any particular time, including

the proposed loan shall not exceed fifty (50)

per cent of the actual Total Revenue for the

preceding year. (Investment and Security

Act, 2007, Part XV, 223 (1b) quoted in the

provisions of the DMO).

With Enugu’s reported actual total

revenue for 2022 being N128 Billion, the

acquisition of a domestic debt of 170 Billion

which takes our total debt profile up to

approximately N354 Billion will exceed the

stipulated limit by 226%. (I must make a

side note about the herculean task of down- loading the quarterly performance reports

from which the total revenue for 2022 was

extracted, as it is unavailable anywhere else)

The Act also provides that “The DMO

shall conduct a Debt Sustainability Analysis

to ascertain that the Monthly Debt Service

deduction of the State or FCT, including the

servicing of the proposed bank loan being contemplated, does not exceed 40% of the

Total Monthly Revenue (FAAC and IGR)

of the State or FCT for the preceding 12

months, and make a recommendation to the

Minister as appropriate.”

First, the government is in breach of the

law and intentionally jeopardising the eco- nomic health of the state and ultimately, the

welfare of the people. Concerning the stated

percentage allowed for debt servicing, what

is the viability of maintaining a monthly

debt service deduction below 40% of our

revenue when the State’s total liabilities are

consolidated? If it technically falls below

the threshold, how will this reflect on the

economy in real terms? Unfortunately, the

figures and terms of our indebtedness are

not readily available for public evaluation.

The government must shun the practice of

opacity in managing the state’s accounts and

embrace transparency.

Secondly, the financial institutions of-

fering these facilities will also be acting in

breach of the law and liable to sanctions as

provided. Have Fidelity Bank and Globus

Bank calculated the costs?

All banks and financial institutions shall

request and obtain proof of compliance with

the provisions of this Part before lending to

any Government in the Federation. Lend-

ing by banks and financial institutions in

contravention of this Part shall be unlawful.

(Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, Section 45)

Thirdly, how does the ENSG propose to

circumvent the provisions of the FRA and

the DMO to get approval for these loans?

Moreover, the speed of approval by the

Enugu House of Assembly is noteworthy.

A loan request of this magnitude should

be rigorously vetted and analysed before a

decision is made. The legislative arm must

provide a buffer to avoid executive excesses.

I must also question the proposed use of a

portion of the loan for salary payments.

Beyond the breach of the provision in the FRA that the government at all tiers shall

only borrow for capital expenditure and

human development, it is a sad reality that

we have joined the League of States which

borrow to service recurrent expenditure.

With regards to the proposed “infrastruc-

tural developments”, they must be clearly

outlined and published along with the

cost-benefit analysis detailing the economic

and social benefits (FRA, 2007, 44). What

specific projects will be executed and in

what ways will these attract investments as

promised by the government?

These further buttress the reason our ac-

counts must be made public. This will give

citizens the tools to hold the government

accountable and give them the confidence

to support the government.

It is the business of every citizen to know

how much we have and how much we owe.

Again, I encourage the state to take a cue

from the action of the Central Bank of Ni-

geria, which took a bold step to publish its

audited accounts, giving Nigerians a clear

sense of our commitments to both internal

and external parties.

Another key area of concern is the repay-

ment plan as stated in the letter of request

signed by the Secretary to the State Govern-

ment, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.

The government stated that “The loan

will be repaid via Irrevocable Standing Pay-

ment Order (ISPO) on consolidated Enugu

State IGR accounts, which would be domi-

ciled in Fidelity Bank and domiciliation of

JAAC/FAAC/Infrastructure Support.”

This is a blatant encroachment on the

fiscal autonomy of the Local Government

which was one of the major challenges to

development under the previous adminis- tration. It is undemocratic and will not be

prudent of this present administration to

adopt the behaviour of its predecessors.