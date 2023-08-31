•Assures increased funding for athletics

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh was present at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:08am, on Tuesday, to receive Nigeria’s delegation from the World Athletics Championship that took place in Budapest, Hungary.

The team of 25 athletes, comprising 11 males and 15 female athletes, including Women’s 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan flew the White and Green flag at the annual track and field event.

Enoh, who was appointed Sports Minister a few days before the commencement of the Championships in Budapest, said that he needed to be physically present to welcome the athletes, to signal his commitment towards increased attention for athletics.

Reacting to the plea of the team, the Minister assured the contingent of adequate funding under his leadership as the Sports Minister. He noted that long term preparation and planning is needed for the team to succeed at tourneys and no stone will be left unturned to that effect.

The championshipS were held between August 19 – 27, 2023 in Budapest, the Hungarian capital city without winning a medal for the first time since 2019.

Only the duo of Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan made it to the finals with the former placing fourth in the long jump while the latter finished sixth in the 100m hurdles.