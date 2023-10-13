…to unveils ‘Let’s Do It Again” campaign to rally support, mobilise resources

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, has stated that the Super Super Eagles are anticipated to win the trophy of African Cup of Nations (AfCON) scheduled to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

He has expressed optimism that the Super Super Eagles are expected to emerge from Group A, which includes the host nation, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, which was drawn on Thursday.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, he promised that every effort will be made to unite the country in support of them, adding that knowing they have a strong home base support will motivate them to perform well.

The minister noted that for a country that has not won the AfCON for a long time, Super Eagles have the desire to and determination to win again, “which means they must prepare very well.”

Enoh announced that President Tinubu has approved a national campaign christened “Let’s Do It Again” to mobilize resources for the Super Eagles for a successful tournament.

“By the time they know that the whole country is behind them, they will have added fire power. The country’s expectation is that they will win the cup and bring it back to Nigeria. That’s the idea of the campaign. It will be a morale booster,” he said.

In order to avoid using public funds to run the event, the minister clarified that the Let’s Do It Again campaign also aims to raise private sector resources in support of the national squad.