Promoting social harmony through religion is a cherished path to tread. It is indeed a sight to behold on Saturday, December 8, when Francis Cardinal Arinze, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican, stands upfront to lead the Pontifical Mass ushering in special awards by the Catholic Church to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and two leading Anglicans in the state, Chief Obi Adimora, and Barrister Chidi Amamgbo.

Ecumenism has never been as uplifting as the momentous event slated for Christ the King Parish, Umuezeawala, Ihiala, Anambra State. The chairman of the Planning Committee of the ceremony, Professor Chuka Chukwube of the University of Lagos, and the secretary, Architect Martin Nwabineli, who runs a leading indigenous building firm based in Lagos, made this bold statement on the esteemed awardees: “All three persons are being recognized for working for the good of all in society regardless of social differences.”

The epochal event which will be chaired by Engineer Edwin Enwegbara, a hydrologist and former President of the Nigerian Water Association will go a long way in showcasing Anambra State as the homestead of religious tolerance.

The planners of the event have laudatory words for Governor Obiano for marshalling the ship of state in an all-accommodating manner shorn of political or religious divides. They recalled how the entire nation is proud of how the hardworking governor led “Anambra State to give former Vice President Alex Ekwueme a most befitting funeral which lasted for days early this year despite the fact that they belonged to different political parties.”

Incidentally, “Dr Ekwueme’s first child,” wrote the planning committee, “Barrister Chidi Ekwueme-Onyemelukwe, was the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 17, 2017, governorship election. In other words, she ran against Gov Obiano in the election which took place just two days to Dr Ekwueme’s passage. But Chief Obiano displayed no bitterness towards the Ekwueme family.”