Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, was agog on May 29 as gospel musician, Enkay Ogboruche, wowed the guests that graced the inauguration of Governor Alex Otti with the performance of some of her greatest hits.

Also, guests that attended the after-party of the governor’s inauguration were full of praises, as they were dazzled when the award-winning singer, performer and worship leader, Enkay Ogboruche mounted the stage and delivered a remarkable and unforgettable performance.

Enkay had attended the event with her loving husband, Timothy Ogboruche and performed hits songs from her latest album released to mark her 10th anniversary in the music industry.