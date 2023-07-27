By Steve Agbota, Lagos

In what seems like one of the most productive collaborations towards enhancing national security and curbing revenue loss, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have commenced an intensive vehicle database integration of the two government agencies.

The collaboration was effected during the official visit of the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, at the national headquarters of the Commission on Thursday.

Speaking during the visit, the Acting Comptroller General emphasised on

NSC’s renewed commitment towards working together with the Corps in the area of human resource development, information and communication technology, as well as sports.

He stated, among others, that a handshake and effective consolidation of existing vehicle information in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database domiciled with the FRSC and vehicle database of the NCS will curb vehicle smuggling, improve revenue generation and enhance national security.

The Corps Marshal, while responding to the Comptroller General, applauded the initiative, stating that the handshake and data sharing would not only strengthen the bond between the two agencies but also positively impact the fight against the smuggling of vehicles.

Speaking further, Dauda Biu stated emphatically that the collaboration will also entrench ease of doing business as it will make tracking of vehicles without customs duty certificates very easy for the Corps at the point of registration.

He beckoned on CG Bashir Adewale to make enforcement of restriction of importation of vehicles whose ages are at the point of importation, above the specified legal age limit one of his key priorities.

While decrying the dangers of using fairly used tyres, Biu also seeks enhanced enforcement of the ban on the importation of deadly tyres into the country.