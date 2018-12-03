President Buhari, who disclosed this in Abuja while receiving members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the leadership of the force, reiterated that the gesture would go a long way to boost the performance index of the personnel and strengthen the nation’s internal security. He also promised that his administration would continue to give attention to the welfare and operational needs of the force as well as restore its lost primacy in the internal security framework of the country.

However, the president regretted that the inability of the police in their constitutional duty as the frontline force in the prevention of crime had led to military involvement in the maintenance of law and order in the country. All the same, we believe that the good gesture is expected to motivate the police workforce in the performance of their duties because to whom much is given, much is also expected.

With the new salary structure, it is believed that the police can effectively secure the country and curb armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes which are currently on the increase nationwide. If the police can adequately ensure internal security, the military should be solely in charge of external aggression as well as the ongoing war against insurgency in the North East geopolitical zone.

We support any incentive that can improve the performance of the Police Force, including their welfare. Government should also address the manpower shortage in the force. We call on the police to use the government’s gesture to ensure professionalism during the conduct of the 2019 elections. It is the duty of the police to ensure the security of voters, the voting materials during and after the polls. The police must protect members of all the political parties and their supporters. They should be neutral in their operations during the elections. Nevertheless, government should do more to rekindle public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.