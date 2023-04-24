From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A team of England-based investors on the platform of JKL Capital have arrived in Nigeria on an investment drive to help boost the local economy as well as create job opportunities for Nigerians.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Manager of Etecha Communications Ltd, its Nigerian partner, Mr Solomon Amande, and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi, the investment drive would be of mutual benefit.

He stressed that “the company will partner with Etecha Communications Ltd to create jobs and wealth and also provide solutions that will be beneficial to Nigerians to boost the nation’s economy.”

Speaking on the mission of the delegation to the country, the Team lead, Mr Richard Hogg, who is the Chief Executive Officer of SpinnrTech Ltd and Openbox Ltd, said they were in Nigeria to invest in critical areas that would grow the Nigeria economy and create job opportunities for the people.

Mr Hogg highlighted their areas of interest for investment and partnership with Etecha Communications Limited to include; “building a centralised digital currency exchange platform that will meet local regulatory license requirements and to also connect with key personnel in local authorities and government offices to maintain sustainability within the digital assets ecosystem.”

The team lead also said JKL Capital of 40 Gracechurch Street London England, and their partners in Nigeria were going to “Introduce iGaming business opportunities in Nigeria with unique features saying, “This will include obtaining a license and collaborating with local telecom companies to implement the best iGaming industry practices.”

The Team lead elaborated that the company and Etecha “are poised to provide a new Payment Solution Service (PSS), which will include a license as a PTSP, Super-Agent, and PSSP Acquiring payment license. The payment solution will address every bottleneck that results in delayed or failed transactions in the banking system and will be one of the fastest.

“Also, we will collaborate with Nigeria universities to build internationally recognised Blockchain Technology through further enhancing local research facilities and connecting with other world universities to broaden the scope of blockchain applications within the Fintech industry.”

In her comment, a senior advisor to JKL Capital, Ms Nadia Sabbagh, said through the above-mentioned suggested initiatives, and investment platforms in Nigeria, “the various areas will broaden the scope of information and Communications Technologies, (ICT), in Nigeria which will also enhance job creation and vocational and creative thinking. This will also include social responsibilities such as scholarships to less privileged people for professional courses and support.”

Receiving the team in Nigeria on behalf of Etecha Communications Ltd, the Chairman, Oba Olusegun Aderemi, accompanied by other representatives of the company, including Dr Raymond Asemakaha-CFA, and the Secretary Engr Jeffrey Udende, said, “Nigeria has a big and prosperous market that will accommodate all the investment areas proposed.”

The statement noted that “the JKL Capital team comprising, Ms Nidaa Sabbagh, Mr Hen Su, Mr Harris Cheah, Mr Matt Tam, Mr Y Chen, Mr K Zhao, Mr J Shi and Mr Richard Hogg, will stay in Nigeria for seven days to meet with critical stakeholders and financial experts and to also familiarise themselves with their partners for onward investment.”