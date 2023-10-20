From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member of the judicial panel member in Osun State, Ayodeji Ologun, has called for an end to impunity and extra-judicial killing.

He made the call in a statement on the third year remembrance of the EndSars protest in Nigeria, stating that the recent cases of extrajudicial killings and extortion show that the police are not ready to conduct their duties in compliance with international human rights standards.

Ologun observed that police brutality is again becoming a daily part of life for people across Nigeria, saying violations of human rights must stop.

He said, “The changes that followed the #EndSARS protests are fast disappearing, as police brutality is again becoming a daily part of life for people across Nigeria. The recent cases of extrajudicial killings and extortion show that the police are not ready to conduct their duties in compliance with international human rights standards. Reforming the Nigerian police force will continue to be a distant dream if impunity remains part of policing operations.

“I admonish the Nigerian authorities to take concrete and effective measures to end police impunity, including by giving clear directives to the police not to violate human rights and those suspected of violating human rights should be brought to justice in fair trials and without recourse to the death penalty.

“As we mark the third anniversary of the EndSars, we must not forget those who are still behind bars for the sole purpose of participation in the protest. They have committed no offense by expressing their view and joining a peaceful protest. Justice must be sought for them,” Ologun added.