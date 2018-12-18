Passengers are subjected to long waits, as most of the BRT buses seem to have disappeared. These days, passengers are kept at bus stops for hours

Tessy Igomu

As the sun bore down ferociously on a long queue of restive passengers at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminal at Obanikoro Bus Stop, Lagos, anger could be felt hanging thickly in the air.

Having waited for hours in the searing heat to board shuttles bound for Ikorodu, they were miffed that all the BRT ticketing staff appeared unperturbed about their plight. The workers were also unwilling to volunteer any information on the cause of the commuters’ predicament and when they were likely to get out of it.

As darkness closed in, those who couldn’t stand the wait trudged away to board commercial buses going to their destination.

For Lagos residents who daily rely on the BRT to get around the metropolis, the experience lately has been fraught with pain and anguish. The situation has become the norm in all the corridors across the state.

The birth of the BRT scheme on March 17, 2008, was mired in controversy. It was one initiative that generated widespread misgivings among residents, especially commercial bus operators who saw the scheme as a ploy to drive them out of business.

On the other hand, it was seen as an end to the era of rage on Lagos roads. Many believed it was a panacea to the chaotic traffic situation that had bedeviled the megacity for decades.